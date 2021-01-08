Engadget Podcast
    Podcast: What we expect at CES 2021

    And we discuss how tech powered the potential coup by right-wing extremists.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    47m ago
    This week, Devindra and Cherlynn chat about everything we expect at CES 2021, which kicks off next week. We’re looking forward to new TVs, computers and a slew of new gadgets as usual. (But we sure do miss seeing these things in person!) And of course, we spend some time chatting about how right wing extremists relied on tech during Wednesday’s siege on the Capitol. 2021 is already off to a disappointing start.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    • Online extremism’s role in the siege on US capitol – 1:11

    • CES Preview: TVs and computers – 19:58

    • CES Preview: Wearables and other gadgets – 44:58

    • Working on – 57:39

    • Picks – 1:00:33

    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

