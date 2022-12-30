Engadget Podcast: CES 2023 Preview

Can you believe CES is just a week away? For our final episode of 2022, Cherlynn, Devindra and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford dive into their expectations for CES 2023. We’ll definitely hear more from Intel and AMD when it comes to CPUs, as well as AMD and NVIDIA’s latest mobile video cards. But we’re always keeping our eyes out for the weird stuff at the show, like Lenovo’s wild swiss army lamp (a combination webcam, facelight and USB hub!). And of course, there will likely be tons of news around new TVs, PCs and cars.

Topics

PC hardware to look forward to – 5:06

Phones and mobile at CES – 22:16

New TVs and gaming monitors to expect – 28:11

Wearables at CES 2023 – 35:38

Other news – 42:07

Working on – 44:47

Pop culture picks – 46:06

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh