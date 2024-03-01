Engadget Podcast: Farewell, Apple Car

We never thought you were real.

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss some of the editorial changes happening at Engadget. We’ve lost some amazing colleagues, but we’re still here aiming to deliver the best tech coverage possible. As for this week’s news, we chat about the reported death of Apple’s “Project Titan” EV car project. It never felt quite real, but it still would have been fun to see.

Here’s a hot take: Maybe the Apple Car felt redundant since Tesla basically built it already. Say what you will about Elon Musk today, but Tesla certainly disrupted the car industry in all of the ways we’d expect Apple to. Agree? Disagree?

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

What happened with Engadget last week: layoffs and our continued commitment to tech journalism – 0:31

RIP Apple Car 2014-2024 – 9:11

Nintendo’s successor to the Switch delayed to 2025 – 21:53

Microsoft opens more Xbox exclusives to PS5 and Switch – 25:24

Google renames AI suite, ends up in hot water over image generation – 33:47

Pop culture picks – 43:21

Subscribe!

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.