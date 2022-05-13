Engadget Podcast: Google I/O and hands-on with Microsoft’s Adaptive Mouse

This week, Engadget Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham joins Cherlynn and Devindra to dive into everything announced at Google I/O. There were plenty of new devices, of course, but Google also showed off how its improved AI tech is making maps, translation and more features even smarter. Also, Cherlynn discusses her exclusive feature on Microsoft’s Adaptive Mouse, as well as the company’s new Inclusive Tech Lab. And in other news, we bid farewell to the iPod and reminisce about the early days of MP3 players.

Google IO overview – 1:45

A return for Google Glass? – 13:24

Pixel 6a announcement – 29:11

Pixel Watch – 33:49

Pixel Buds Pro – 38:27

Notes from Microsoft’s Ability Summit – 43:43

Apple officially discontinues the iPod – 1:01:04

Sonos Ray is real and it’s $279 – 1:08:53

New info on Intel’s 12th Gen HX Chips – 1:20:45

Pop culture picks – 1:26:21

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Jessica Conditt

Guest: Nathan Ingraham

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh