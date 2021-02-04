Engadget Podcast: Reviewing Google's sleep-stalking smart display

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by UK bureau chief Mat Smith to dive deeper into our review of Google’s new Nest Hub. Is the sleep-tracking smart display creepy or cool? Plus, loads of updates from Google and a peek at Xiaomi’s first foldable phone.
Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.
Topics
Google’s Nest Hub sleep-tracking is a little creepy – 1:21
Other Google news: Maps updates, Stack app and Google Messages on T-Mobile – 27:52
An upcoming Apple event and an iOS update – 50:02
VOLTSwagen April Fools joke was a big flop – 53:55
Working On – 57:19
Pop Culture Picks – 1:01:11
Video livestream
Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Mat Smith
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien