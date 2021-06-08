Engadget Podcast: Digging into Google Tensor and the Pixel 6

This week, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Terrence O’Brien and senior tech correspondent at Insider Lisa Eadicicco to discuss Google’s own mobile chip Tensor and the Pixel 6. We share more insight from having seen and used the phones in person, too. Plus, we go over some updates from the Activision Blizzard case and a handful of new gadgets.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Subscribe!



Topics



Google announces Tensor, its own mobile chip, will debut on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – 1:47

Activision/Blizzard hit with another lawsuit – 33:08

NLRB recommends a new union election for Amazon’s Alabama warehouse – 40:04

Google Nest launches new battery-powered doorbell and security cameras – 43:06

Amazon releases a soap dispenser that counts to 20 – 47:58

R2-D2 Tamagotchi is coming later this year – 49:26

Working on – 52:23

Pop culture picks – 56:40



Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Terrence O'Brien

Guest: Lisa Eadicicco

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien