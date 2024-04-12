Engadget Podcast: Does Humane’s AI Pin live up to the hype?

Humane’s hyped up AI Pin is finally here and, unfortunately, it stinks. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Michael Fisher (AKA MrMobile) and Wired Reviews Editor Julian Chokkattu to chat about the AI Pin and the many ways it fails. It’s often inaccurate, it takes crummy photos, and it gets way too hot. Not so great for something you’re supposed to wear all day! Is there any hope for AI-dependent gadgets? Also, Washington Post columnist Christopher Velazco joins to discuss Apple’s approval of used iPhone components for repairs.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

Too much heat, too few features: Humane’s AI pin doesn’t live up to the hype – 1:09

Other News: Apple will allow devices to be repaired with secondhand parts soon – 44:08

Google’s Next 24 event announces AI video generation tool, ARM-based CPU for data centers, and Google Photos tools for all subscribers – 53:10

Working on – 1:00:59

Pop culture picks – 1:05:40

Subscribe!

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guests: Michael Fisher (MrMobile) and Julian Chokkattu

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.