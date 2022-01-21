Engadget Podcast: James Webb’s eye in the stars, Microsoft buys Activision

Now that the James Webb Space Telescope is safely on the way to its orbital home, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about why it’s so important with Space.com editor-in-chief Tariq Malik, as well as science and technology journalist Swapna Krishna . They dive into why it’s such a big upgrade from Hubble, as well as the discoveries astronomers hope to make about exoplanets, black holes and our own solar system. Also, Senior Editor Jessica Conditt joins to chat about Microsoft’s mammoth $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Is more consolidating a bad thing for the video game industry? (Spoilers: Probably.)

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.



Topics



James Webb Space Telescope post-launch update – 1:07

Microsoft buys Activision/Blizzard for $68.7 billion – 31:03

Working On – 58:46

Pop Culture Picks – 1:01:06

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guests: Tariq Malik and Swapna Krishna

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos and Luke Brooks

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack