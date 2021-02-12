Engadget Podcast: Everyone's going to Mars

While it'll be a while before we can celebrate a manned mission to Mars, this week the United Arab Emirates and China made a step towards that goal. Both countries now have satellites orbiting the Red Planet, and China also plans to launch a rover to the surface later this year. In this week's episode, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss the new Space Race for Mars, and how it'll help us learn more about our neighbor. Also, they dive into Facebook's test to limit political content, and the halted TikTok acquisition.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Subscribe!

Topics

China and the UAE enter the race to Mars – 1:09

TikTok sale has been delayed indefinitely – 10:30

Facebook is experimenting with showing less political news to users – 22:14

The future of E3, Cat Lawyer is everyone’s Zoom nightmare – 27:52

What we're working on – 40:46

Pop-culture picks – 49:44

Links

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien