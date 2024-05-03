Engadget Podcast: Kill the Rabbit (R1)

The Rabbit R1 is finally here, and it's yet another useless AI gadget. Sure, at $199 with no monthly fee, it's a lot cheaper than the $699 Humane AI Pin. But the R1 is slow, hard to use, and doesn't actually do much. The much-promised "Large Action Model" mostly powers things you can easily do on your phone. In this episode, Devindra and Engadget's Sam Rutherford chat with CNET's Lisa Eadicicco about the Rabbit R1 and whether AI devices are necessary at all. Just like cameras, the best AI device is the one you always have with you: your smartphone.

If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

Rabbit R1 review: appealing design, underwhelming performance – 0:49

Tesla lays off Supercharger development team leaving future of the network unclear – 25:28

FCC fines U.S. wireless carriers $200m for selling customer location data – 30:05

Razer will refund all Zephyr mask purchases over false N95 filtering claims – 32:52

Drake deletes track featuring an AI clone of Tupac Shakur’s voice – 35:16

Working on – 36:23

Pop culture picks – 40:18

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Sam Rutherford

Guest: Lisa Eadicicco from CNET

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

