Engadget Podcast: What happened to 'Redfall' and 'Star Wars: Jedi Survivor?'

This week, Senior Editor Jessica Conditt joins to discuss what went wrong with Redfall, Microsoft’s latest Xbox exclusive that launched to middling reviews. Jess says it’s good enough for Game Pass, but that’s pretty disappointing for a game from Arkane, the studio behind Dishonored and Prey. Also, they chat about Star Wars: Jedi Survivor and its horrendous PC port, and weigh in on how AI and streaming affects the WGA strike. Stay tuned at the end for an interview with Nida Manzoor, the director of Polite Society, who talks about how she lives with tech.

Topics

Jess Conditt’s review of Redfall, a surprise disappointment from Arkane – 1:17

Also released recently, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 16:01

AI is a factor in the WGA strike – 23:07

U.S. proposes tax on power used to mine crypto – 29:29

Report claims Elon Musk threatened to reassign NPR's Twitter account – 31:16

AI Updates: Microsoft opens Bing AI testing to all, Google AI researcher George Hinton warns the world on rapid AI adoption – 35:55

Working on – 43:36

Pop culture picks – 47:23

Devindra’s interview with ‘Polite Society’ director Nida Manzoor – 53:57

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Jessica Conditt and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artist: Luke Brooks and Joel Chokkattu

