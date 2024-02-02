Engadget Podcast: Reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup

And we discuss the Senate hearing focused on child online safety.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 phones are all about AI, but how do they compare against Google’s AI tech? This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss what works and doesn’t about Samsung’s ambitious new smartphones, and why it may be a good thing for the Korean giant to directly compete with Google. Also, Senior Editor Karissa Bell joins to discuss the social media CEO Senate hearing, which, unsurprisingly, doesn’t really amount to much.

Topics

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra reviews: AI with mixed results – 0:47

Senate gathers social media CEOs over online child safety – 15:15

Graphic images of Taylor Swift on X prompts U.S. bill to let people sue over sexual deepfakes – 28:11

Universal Music Group pulls songs from TikTok during talks on a new music rights deal – 33:05

Delaware court denies Elon Musk’s “unfathomable” Tesla payday – 38:31

Neuralink claims to have implanted its first chip in a human test subject – 40:32

Google reveals new text-to-image generative AI tool, ImageFX – 41:46

Working on – 47:00

Pop culture picks – 51:29

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Karissa Bell

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

