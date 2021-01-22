Engadget Podcast
    Podcast: Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra review

    And we chat about Biden's virtual inauguration and Apple's rumored VR/AR headsets.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    1h ago
    We’re back in review mode this week! Cherlynn dishes her thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, and whether they’re worthy upgrades over last year’s phones. Do all those cameras make a difference? And is there a point to releasing a Galaxy Note this year? Also, Devindra discusses the virtual inauguration for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as well as the rumors around Apple’s upcoming and potentially pricey VR headset. Is this the best strategy to get to an AR headset?

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    • The Biden Presidency and tech – 1:36

    • Samsung Galaxy S21 Review – 9:23

    • Other News (Apple VR, Snapdragon 8705G) – 33:52

    • Working on – 46:08

    • Picks – 49:28

    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

