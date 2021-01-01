Apple's VR headset may include a fan and support prescription lenses

Apple is pushing ahead with two devices focused on VR and AR respectively, according to a Bloomberg report. The company has long been rumored to be working on an augmented reality headset similar to the much-hyped Magic Leap One. Today, however, we have some new details about the device that will precede it. According to Bloomberg, the company is planning a “mostly virtual reality device” that could launch as early as 2022. It’s currently a self-contained unit, similar to the Oculus Quest 2, and could ship with a processor that trumps even the new M1 Mac chips.

The current prototype is made of fabric, Bloomberg reports, and designed to support prescription lenses, thereby shrinking the gap between the display and user’s eyeballs. Some prototypes are said to have external cameras for basic AR functionality. It’s also possible that these sensors will be used for hand-tracking, too. That would give developers more flexibility with their content, which is expected to run on a bespoke operating system, currently codenamed “rOS,” and live inside a special App Store.