Engadget Podcast: Digging into Samsung's foldables and wearables with Mr Mobile

This week, Cherlynn is joined by guest co-host Sam Rutherford and special guest Michael Fisher (aka The Mr Mobile) to talk about all the things Samsung launched at its Unpacked event this week. Is it a bad thing that the new updates were mostly incremental? Does Samsung need more competition to spur it to do better? How do we feel about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro after spending almost a full day with them in the real world? Then, we look (dubiously) at the resurrected iOS battery percentage indicator, as well as Kim Kardashian's flesh-colored variants of the Beats Fit Pro.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small improvement, but the company isn’t taking risks – 4:55

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a very solid premium foldable – 9:35

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro offer minimal aesthetic and hardware updates – 21:42

The iOS 16 developer beta brings back an odd-looking battery percentage display – 50:18

Kim Kardashian’s skin-colored Beats Fit Pro buds are supposed to help you blend in.. or stand out.. – 54:31

Some EV news: Rivian is testing dual motors, while the Ford F-150 Lightning gets a price hike – 58:47

Definitely-still-alive-service Google Stadia gets a new feature: Party Stream – 1:02:50

Working on – 1:04:21

Pop culture picks – 1:05:15

Video Stream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford

Guest: Michael Fisher aka The Mr Mobile

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien