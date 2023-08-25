Engadget Podcast: Is Sony’s PlayStation Portal a huge mistake?

The PSP is back! Sort of. This week, Sony announced the PlayStation Portal, a $200 handheld that can only stream games from your PS5. In this episode, Devindra and Producer Ben Ellman try to figure out what the heck Sony is doing. Is the Portal something gamers actually want? Or did Sony completely miss an opportunity to build a better portable? Also, we discuss why we’re excited for Armored Core VI and some serious big mecha action.

Topics

Sony announces $200 Playstation Portal handheld – 1:10

Armored Core VI: Shadows of Rubicon review – 25:44

Coming in October – Samsung’s 57-inch 4k ultra wide monitor – 34:22

Atari’s new 2600+ can play 2600 and 7800 cartridges…if you still have them – 39:32

NVIDIA’s DLSS 3.5 makes ray tracing look even better with AI – 41:35

Half-Life 2 is getting an unofficial remaster with RTX – 45:48

Other News: Microsoft product event scheduled for September 21 – 51:44

Elon Musk floats the idea of removing the block feature on X – 54:09

AI News: US judge rules that AI art can’t be copyrighted – 1:00:32

Working on – 1:04:27

Pop culture picks – 1:07:57

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Ben Ellman

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

