Engadget Podcast: Everything Microsoft Surface + iPhone 13, iPad Mini reviews

It's fall, and new gadget season has officially begun! This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into all of Microsoft's new hardware: The Surface Laptop Studio, Pro 8 and Duo 2. Also, Commerce Editor Valentina Palladino joins to chat about the iPhone 13, 13 Mini and her iPad Mini review. And of course, we carve out some time to yell at Facebook.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.



Topics



The best of Microsoft’s Surface event: Surface Laptop Studio – 3:51

Surface Pro 8 – 16:26

Surface Duo 2 – 22:33

iPhone 13 and mini reviews: it’s all about the cameras – 33:05

iPad Mini review: cute and functional – 48:45

Fitbit Charge 5 review – 1:02:38

The European Union wants all phones to charge via USB-C – 1:07:30

Amazon announces bigger, brighter Kindle Paperwhite – 1:12:39

Facebook announces portable Portal / Wall Street Journal’s Facebook files – 1:13:11

Working on – 1:19:41

Pop culture picks – 1:22:35



Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Valentina Palladino

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien