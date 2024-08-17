Engadget review recap: Dyson's non-weird headphones and Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon

What a week to kick off a new review recap series on Engadget. Google held its Made By Google event on Tuesday, launching the Pixel 9 lineup and the Pixel Watch 3. Since then, though, it's already had to admit to a mistake in one of the forms it had members of Team Pixel sign for access to devices. Coincidentally, that brought up a lot of discourse on social media around what reviewers do, and how they gain access to products.

I'll take this opportunity to point you to our document on our reviews process, which details how and what we test. That includes specific articles on our evaluation process for specific categories like laptops, VPNs and video games, with more to come. You'll find all our reviews by clicking Sections and then Reviews, or on Engadget.com/reviews.

Anyway, I've wanted to write a roundup of the reviews our team publishes for a while now, in part because I want to highlight the work of our smart, hardworking reviewers. It's also a good way to contextualize our scores, remind people of the breadth of devices we cover and, well, I just like writing for fun and seeing my name on things. AI will never take this from me; I will blog from my own brain for as long as I can.

So here you go: Engadget's reviews recap. (ERR, for short. It doesn't quite work, but it works for me, OK?) I'm not committing to a frequency here, because a weekly cadence might be overly ambitious, while monthly would just result in a novel every 30-ish days. Bi-weekly sounds good but I might mix it up, just to keep you on your toes (or, honestly, while I figure things out).

Dyson OnTrac: Too basic for $500

by Billy Steele

Dyson OnTrac headphones review Two swivel points on the headband help you find the perfect fit.

Remember the Dyson Zone? The headphones with an air-purifying system and mask built in? The company is back this year with a less gimmicky version that focuses purely on sound. Our audio expert Billy Steele spent weeks with the Dyson Ontrac and found that it outlasts most of the competition. It even beat than Sony’s WH-1000XM5 by about 18 hours in his testing. Dyson had explained in a briefing that with all its experience working to reduce the noise of its other wind-generating products (like hair-dryers), it's learned a lot about how to combat unwanted sound.

But thanks to Billy's experience with pretty much every other pair of headphones out there, I also learned that the Dyson OnTrac's active noise cancellation is only average. As the kids today say, it's mid.

Though these headphones look great and have intriguing hearing health features, ultimately Billy didn't feel they do enough to justify the $500 price, awarding it a pretty mid score of 73. You'll probably find something better from Master & Dynamic, Sony or even Apple.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: A top-notch business laptop that needs a few tweaks

by Sherri L. Smith

Contributing reporter Sherri L. Smith was once the editor-in-chief at Laptop Magazine, and has years and years of experience reviewing notebooks. So when she says the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is the king of business laptops, I believe it.

Though she liked the X1 Carbon's display and long-lasting battery, Sherri pointed out that Lenovo's decision to place the power button along the edge instead of on the keyboard deck is a con. She also cautioned that the gap between the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the competition is a small one that is continually shrinking.

One year with Google's Pixel Fold

by Sam Rutherford

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

This week, the entire Engadget team worked hard to cover Google's hardware launch event, which means less time for writers and editors to publish reviews. Our reviewers are usually involved in hands-on and other launch coverage of the companies whose products they test, and though these aren't full reviews, I consider them relevant for this roundup.

Sam Rutherford, our reviewer of mobile phones, laptops, gaming PCs and more (he does a lot!), spent time with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at a Google hands-on session. Sam is one of those people who actually went out and bought himself a Galaxy Fold when the first generation went on sale. That's how deep his love for and, more importantly, firsthand experience of the category runs. To this day, he uses a foldable as his daily driver.

In fact, he's been using Google's original Pixel Fold for a whole year, and took the time to write up a durability report that was published this week. Flexible screens are still fairly fragile components, and early foldables were easily damaged. With the Pixel Fold, Sam was pleasantly surprised that it's held up to life with his rambunctious (and adorable) toddler. It's not only heartening news for those considering buying a foldable device, but also fascinating that technology has come this far this quickly.

On the horizon: Upcoming reviews

Elsewhere on the site, we've published a hands-on with the new Pixel Watch 3, and as the dust from Google's event starts to settle, it'll soon be time to expect full reviews of each new device announced. With the Pixels coming out at various points throughout August and September, people will be getting their hands on them quickly enough, and I expect we'll have reviews of those... soon.

We also continue to test a whole host of Copilot+ PCs (remember those?) from companies like HP, Dell, ASUS and Samsung? Then there's the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is taking a little longer to evaluate considering a lot of its features require longterm testing. Plus, it's almost September, which is when we usually expect Apple to launch new iPhones. There'll be plenty of reviews here soon, so stay tuned.