Engadget review recap: Two new Macs, the PS5 Pro and more

Techtober rolled straight into November this year. The first week of the month was a busy one at Engadget HQ as we published a number of high-profile reviews over the last few days. There's the MacBook Pro and Mac mini from Apple alongside the beastly (and expensive) PS5 Pro. Plus, we've got yet another VR headset and more ereaders for the bookworms. Read on to catch up on all of this week's reviews and for a tease of what's coming next.

Apple MacBook Pro (2024) review

Apple 92 100 Expert Score MacBook Pro 14-inch (2024) Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro is better than ever thanks to its M4 chips, Thunderbolt 5 support and slightly brighter screens. Pros Fast M4 chips

Brighter display

Sharp 12MP Center Stage webcam

Thunderbolt 5 with M4 Pro/Max

Long battery life Cons Pricey spec upgrades $1,549 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $1,599 at Adorama

Our Mac expert Devindra Hardawar had a busy week. Publishing four reviews in total, he primarily focused on an Apple double dip. He put the new M4-powered MacBook Pro through its paces in both 14- and 16-inch sizes. Unsurprisingly, the new chips offer a speed boost, but there are also updates to the display, webcam and battery life. Spec upgrades remain pricey, but if you opt for a machine with M4 Pro or M4 Max power, you'll also gain Thunderbolt 5 support.

"If you're running an M1 MacBook Pro, or still trucking along with an Intel model, you'll definitely see some notable performance gains from these machines," he explained. "But if you've got an M2 or M3 MacBook Pro, the M4 hardware is less of a qualitative leap."

Apple Mac mini (M4 Pro, 2024) review

Apple 90 100 Expert Score Mac mini Apple’s smaller Mac mini is mightier than ever, thanks to the M4 and M4 Pro chips, and it’s a better deal with 16GB of RAM to start. Pros M4 Pro chip is incredibly fast

16GB RAM standard

Front USB-C and headphone ports

Smaller design takes up less space

Thunderbolt 5 with M4 Pro Cons Spec upgrades are overpriced

Fan gets loud with heavy workloads

No SD card reader $580 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $599 at Adorama

The second part of Devindra's double-header was the new Mac mini, which is also now powered by Apple's M4 chips. You'll notice the biggest speed boost with the M4 Pro here and 16GB RAM is now standard. Of course, a key change is the smaller size, and the front-mounted USB-C and headphone ports will come in handy.

"The Mac mini was the fastest computer I've reviewed this year, at least when it comes to CPU benchmarks," he wrote. "I've grown used to being impressed by Apple Silicon, but the M4 Pro in our review unit (which was also equipped with 48GB of RAM) was still a bigger leap ahead than I expected."

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro review

Engadget / Sony 88 100 Expert Score PlayStation 5 Pro Console The PlayStation 5 Pro is the most powerful console ever made, but you’ll pay dearly for its performance. Thanks to a faster GPU, it finally delivers 4K and 60 fps performance for PlayStation gamers, with a dash of new ray tracing features. Pros Faster GPU enables 4K/60 performance

PSSR AI upscaler works well

New ray tracing capabilities

Can slightly upgrade PS4 titles

Comes with a 2TB SSD Cons Expensive

So expensive

No disc drive

Not all games have Pro enhancements $699 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $700 at Target

Devindra also assisted senior gaming reporter Jessica Conditt with the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro review this week. It's no surprise the duo confirmed that the PS5 Pro is the most powerful console ever, powered by a faster GPU that unlocks 4K/60 fps action. There are new ray tracing features too, and the console comes with a 2TB SSD. But, you'll pay a high price for this one, and not every game has Pro-level enhancements for you to enjoy.

"There's no doubt that the PS5 Pro is a niche product, not an upgrade targeted at all PS5 owners," they said. "It's meant for the Sony devotees who want the absolute best PlayStation experience, and who will never upgrade to a gaming PC."

HTC Vive Focus Vision review

HTC Vive 70 100 Expert Score Vive Focus Vision The Vive Focus Vision is a sleek premium standalone VR headset that can also deliver solid PC VR. But it’s also running aging hardware, it’s riddled with software issues and it’s expensive compared to the Meta Quest 3. Pros Excellent build quality

Comfortable fit

Hot-swappable battery Cons Running 2020-era Snapdragon XR2

Small library of titles

Pricey

Uses old Fresnel lenses $999 at Adorama Explore More Buying Options $999 at Amazon

Devindra finished up his marathon week with latest HTC Vive VR headset. Unfortunately, great design is hampered by a high price, limited gaming library and older components. Simply put, "it still delivers decent standalone VR, despite using an aging CPU and lenses," he explained. "But for a $999 headset, it’s a shame HTC Vive didn’t try harder to make the Focus Vision stand out."

Kindle Paperwhite Signature (2024) review

Amazon/Engadget 85 100 Expert Score Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is one of the most luxe ereaders you can buy, but some may not need to pay extra for all the nice-to-have features. Pros Screen displays crisp text with a lovely warm light

Flush-front screen and soft-touch back feel premium

Noticeably faster page turns and scrolling

Auto-adjusting warm front light is helpful Cons Power button on the bottom edge is easy to accidentally trigger

Can’t adjust touch screen controls

Fewer page and font adjustments than the competition

The features exclusive to the Signature aren’t essential $200 at Amazon

Commerce editor Amy Skorheim reviewed both the new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and the new standard Kindle this week, pitting them against each other in a direct face off. While the OG is still a workhorse, the more premium option offers more features. But, as Amy found, you might not need them.

"It comes down to whether you think a heightened experience will make you read more," she said. "If so, then it’s probably worth the price jump in the long run. But if you’re just looking for a no-frills way to read books, go for the base Kindle."

The next round of reviews

I know I teased the Sonos Arc Ultra review for this week, but our audio expert (hi!) needed a little more testing time with the soundbar. I doubly promise that one is coming early next week for your Veterans Day reading. We still have one new Mac on the horizon, and we're expecting to wrap up the iMac (2024) review next week too. And there's yet another Amazon review coming soon with the updated Fire HD 8.