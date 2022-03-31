Join us on Twitter Spaces tomorrow to chat OnePlus and Dyson

Ask us your questions about the OnePlus 10 Pro and Dyson Zone!
Cherlynn Low
C. Low|03.31.22
@cherlynnlow

Sponsored Links

Cherlynn Low
C. Low
@cherlynnlow
March 31st, 2022
In this article: dyson zone, news, gear, audio, dyson, twitter, entertainment, twitter spaces, oneplus 10 pro, oneplus
A graphic with the Engadget logo at the top and the words "Join u son Twitter Spaces on Friday at 12pm ET!" The Twitter logo sits below.
Brian Oh / Engadget

This is not an April Fools' joke. Tomorrow (April 1st) at 12pm ET, UK bureau chief Mat Smith and I will be hosting a Twitter Space on the Engadget account, and we'd love for you to join us. We'll be discussing our experiences with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which Mat reviewed, and the Dyson Zone, which I tried out in person earlier this month. 

If you have a burning question about either of these devices, or anything Engadget covers, bring them to the session! We expect to open up for Q&A after about 30 minutes, and can't wait to hear from you all. If you already follow Engadget on Twitter, you'll be able to join the Space when we're live.  

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget