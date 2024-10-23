Amazon's God of War series hires Ronald D. Moore as showrunner

A few days ago, Deadline reported that several key personnel behind Amazon's upcoming live-action God of War adaptation have left the project. But the series' production will still push through, and according to the publication, Ronald D. Moore will now serve as its showrunner, as well as one of its writers and executive producers. He's replacing original showrunner Rafe Judkins (Wheel of Time) and EPs Mark Fergus and Hawk Otsby (Children of Men and Iron Man). It'll be Moore's first project with Sony TV after returning to the studio with a multi-year deal in June.

Moore is known for developing and producing the Battlestar Galactica reboot and for writing dozens of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine episodes. His writing credits also include several Star Trek movies, Mission Impossible II, and Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams for Amazon. He worked with the studio for a decade, developing shows that include Outlander for Starz and For All Mankind for Apple TV+, before departing in 2020.

Judkins, Ferus and Otsby had already written multiple scripts for the show, but Amazon reportedly wanted to move in a different creative direction. Deadline previously reported that in addition to hiring someone new to lead the production, Amazon was also looking to put a new writers' room together. Several EPs from Santa Monica Studio (the game's developer) and PlayStation Production who had been involved from the start are still with the project.

The God of War series will be based on 2018 game that's inspired by Norse mythology. It will focus on Kratos, as he embarks on a journey with his son to spread the ashes of his late wife from the highest peak. They battled gods, monsters and other entities before they reached their destination, and they unearthed secrets about each other and the realm they live in along the way.