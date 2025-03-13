Black Mirror is playing the hits in its season 7 trailer

The seventh season of Black Mirror is headed to Netflix on April 10, and based on its first trailer, happily returning to concepts and episodes that have come to define the series.

You'll see plenty of the stars that were already announced to be in the new episodes in the trailer, like Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae and Peter Capaldi, along with clear evidence that Season 7 continues storylines showrunner Charlie Brooker has already promised to revisit — namely the episode "USS Callister," about a group of startup employees trapped in a Star Trek-inspired simulation by their boss.

There's some surprises too — one of the six new episodes appears to return to the world of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the interactive Black Mirror episode Netflix released in 2018, before abandoning interactive movies in 2024. If that doesn't pique your interest, rest assured, load-bearing Black Mirror concepts like "thinking of the human brain as a computer" definitely seem to be present, too.

Brooker describes this season as "a little bit OG Black Mirror" and "back to basics in many ways," which could be reassuring, depending on your belief that he can recapture the novelty and meanness of the show's UK run. The series last aired on Netflix in 2023, with a set of episodes that were all over the place in terms of quality. Season 7 could be different, but we'll have to wait until Black Mirror returns on April 10 to find out for sure.