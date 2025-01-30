NASCAR's driver streams finally bring multiview to Max

Max is set to expand its viewing options, starting with the first race of this year's NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday. For the first time, the streaming service will offer a multiview option with the NASCAR Driver Cam feature, which Max plans to offer during every race on the 2025 schedule.

Every car — as many as 40 per race — will have a 1080p driver cam. Fans will be able to watch up to four of these at once. They can select individual driver cams or choose between two pre-set options featuring four streams each. Max says the drivers included in these will be selected "based on the most compelling matchups and storylines each week," as well as a fan vote on X and Instagram.

The NASCAR Driver Cam will include an audio mix of scanner team radios and ambient car noise. Each driver's stream will also have live stats such as their position, race status, lap number and stage, along with telemetry data like their car's speed and RPM. Leaderboards will be available in multiview too. You'll be able to pause, rewind and fast forward the live video, and each driver's stream will be available on demand after races.