Netflix's latest feature lets you easily share and rewatch your favorite scenes

Netflix is rolling out a new feature called Moments that lets you save, share and easily rewatch certain scenes from shows and movies. So if there's a killer bit in a comedy special that you want a friend to see, or a shocking twist in Squid Game that you can't get enough of, this might be useful.

The feature will be mobile-only for the time being. Moments is debuting worldwide on Netflix's iOS app today. It'll be available on Android in the coming weeks.

When you see a scene you want to save or share, you just need to tap the Moments button at the top of the screen. It'll be saved to the My Netflix tab. You'll be able to jump back to Moments on your phone whenever you like. Netflix says that episodes and films will start playing from bookmarked scenes when you rewatch them. There's also the option to share a moment on social media platforms or in messages as you create a moment. You can share scenes with friends from the My Netflix tab as well.

Netflix has long had social sharing options for episodes and films, but adding an easy way to help users revisit favorite scenes and share them with friends is a smart idea. It looks like the company's take on the clips feature that Twitch and YouTube have offered for several years. There may be more to come from Netflix on this front though, as the company wrote in a blog post that "Moments will hopefully expand in the future, offering even more ways for members to use and enjoy the feature."

