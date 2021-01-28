YouTube is testing its own version of Twitch clips

YouTube is finally allowing users to create and share clips from videos. A small number of creators will have access to the clipping tool during the initial test, including some gaming channels. The feature is now available on desktop and Android and it'll arrive on iOS soon.
Channels on which the test is active will have a clip icon under their videos, between the thumbs up/down and share icons. Using a slider, you can create a clip lasting between five and 60 seconds, add a title and share it elsewhere.