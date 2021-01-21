YouTube rolls out hashtag landing pages to all users

As TechCrunch points out, it doesn’t seem like there’s a clear logic to why YouTube is highlighting certain videos over others. With Instagram, for instance, sorting content by hashtag will usually highlight the most popular new photos and videos. That’s not the case with YouTube, where you’ll currently see a mix of new and older content side by side. Of course, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, but we did see that sometimes a single channel will dominate a page.

The update also changes how the platform handles hashtags in general. It used to be the case that when you tapped on a hashtag or searched for one, YouTube would also come back with related videos. That’s no longer the case. The platform will now instead only highlight content that has been explicitly tagged by its creator.

In practice, we found the pages highlighted videos that search did not. In that way, it’s an interesting way to discover new content, particularly if you feel like a traditional search isn’t bringing up anything new or noteworthy.