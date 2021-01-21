YouTube rolls out hashtag landing pages to all users

Since Twitter and Instagram helped popularize them, hashtags have been one of the consistent ways you’ve been able to navigate different platforms. But for as long as YouTube has been around, it’s never really made extensive use of them. That’s about to change. This week, Google completed the rollout of landing pages that organize videos using metadata tags.
You can find your way to them by clicking on any of the hashtags that a YouTuber appends to their videos. Typically, you’ll find these at the bottom of a video description, but some maverick creators will also put them at the top. Alternatively, you can also access the feature via URL (type www.youtube.com/hashtag/yourterm). A video on YouTube’s Creator Insider channel suggests it’s possible to search for the pages as well, but that’s the case just yet as a YouTube spokesperson told us that functionality is on its way over the coming days and weeks.