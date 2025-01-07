Peacock is testing mini games and vertical short videos

Peacock will start testing mini games and short-form vertical videos on its iOS and Android apps, per TechCrunch . These experimental features were available for preview at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. The company intends to start testing them with users this month.

A Peacock spokesperson told TechCrunch that during the testing period, some users will see the games and shorts, while others only see one or the other. The remainder won't be able to play games or watch shorts.

There are five planned games for the test: Daily Sort, Daily Swap, Predictions, What The, and Venn. These games are simple and don't take up too much time, and some are even tied to various shows and sports. Players can predict outcomes of a series and come back later to see if they were correct, enhancing their streaming experience.

As for the shorts, they're curated from content from Peacock's library. They can be from TV shows or news and will be updated weekly and daily. Users can even tap on them to enter the program's page and watch the real thing.