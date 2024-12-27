Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court to delay the TikTok ban

President-elect Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to delay the law that could ban TikTok until after his inauguration. In an amicus brief, Trump’s attorney D. John Sauer wrote that the future president wants the opportunity to find a solution to the problem “through political means.”

The law requiring a ban or sale of TikTok is set to take effect on January 19, 2025, just one day before Trump’s inauguration. The brief calls the ban date “unfortunately timed”and argues the incoming president should have more time to work on a deal with TikTok. TikTok’s legal team cited a similar concern in its requests for a delay of the ban. The brief also cites Trump’s “dealmaking” experience and his social media platform Truth Social.

“President Trump alone possesses the consummate dealmaking expertise, the electoral mandate, and the political will to negotiate a resolution to save the platform while addressing the national security concerns expressed by the Government–concerns which President Trump himself has acknowledged,” Sauer writes.

Trump’s stance on a TikTok is much different from the one he took in his first term, when he pursued a ban of the app in 2020. He also floated the idea that Microsoft could “work out a deal, an appropriate deal, so the Treasury of the United States gets a lot of money” without explaining exactly how such a deal would work.

President Trump reversed his opinion on a TikTok ban during his second campaign. He told CNBC’s Squawk Box in March that banning TikTok would “make Facebook bigger and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people, along with a lot of the media.”

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the ban on January 10.