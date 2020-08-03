Latest in Gear

Image credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images

Trump says TikTok has until September 15th to sell US operations or close

He also said he was fine with the proposed Microsoft acquisition.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
14m ago
In this photo illustration, the social media application logo, TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on an American flag background on August 3, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - President Donald Trump said Monday that Chinese-owned hugely popular video-sharing app TikTok will be "out of business" in the United States if not sold to a US firm by September 15, 2020."I set a date of around September 15, at which point it's going to be out of business in the United States," he told reporters. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
According to the New York Times, President Donald Trump said at a White House briefing that TikTok must sell its US operations by September 15th, or be forced to shut down. He is open, however, to a Microsoft takeover of the outfit. He also wanted the US Treasury Department to be paid as part of the deal, though did not explain how that would work.

“I don’t mind whether it’s Microsoft or someone else, a big company, a secure company, a very American company buys it,” Trump told reporters, according to Bloomberg. “It’ll close down on Sept. 15 unless Microsoft or somebody else is able to buy it and work out a deal, an appropriate deal, so the Treasury of the United States gets a lot of money.”

Microsoft had published a blog post yesterday that confirms it is having acquisition discussions with ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company in China. It said that it hopes to finalize the deal by September 15th, but did not state that the date was provided by the President. The company also confirmed that CEO Satya Nadella has been in conversations with him. 

“[Microsoft] is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury,” the company said in the blog post. If the deal goes through, that would result in Microsoft acquiring TikTok operations not just in the US but also Canada, New Zealand and Australia. 

Even though TikTok has said that it does not take direction from ByteDance, there have been lingering concerns that TikTok presents a national security threat supposedly by providing American user data to the Chinese government. 

Reuters reported that the September 15th deadline was initially provided by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which provided the 45-day extension in order for Microsoft to make the purchase inquiry. 

Not everyone is pleased with the idea of a Microsoft acquisition. The New York Times reports that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that instead of purchasing TikTok, the US should ban the app as well as other Chinese-run services like Tencent’s WeChat. He has accused Microsoft of enabling Chinese censorship and said that the company should divest any other business in China if it goes through with the TikTok acquisition. 

Microsoft, in its blog post yesterday, said that it would offer “world-class security, privacy and digital safety protections” for TikTok users. It stated: “Microsoft would ensure that all private data of TikTok’s American users is transferred to and remains in the United States. To the extent that any such data is currently stored or backed-up outside the United States, Microsoft would ensure that this data is deleted from servers outside the country after it is transferred.”

