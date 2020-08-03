Trump says TikTok has until September 15th to sell US operations or close

According to the New York Times, President Donald Trump said at a White House briefing that TikTok must sell its US operations by September 15th, or be forced to shut down. He is open, however, to a Microsoft takeover of the outfit. He also wanted the US Treasury Department to be paid as part of the deal, though did not explain how that would work.
“I don’t mind whether it’s Microsoft or someone else, a big company, a secure company, a very American company buys it,” Trump told reporters, according to Bloomberg. “It’ll close down on Sept. 15 unless Microsoft or somebody else is able to buy it and work out a deal, an appropriate deal, so the Treasury of the United States gets a lot of money.”
Microsoft had published a blog post yesterday that confirms it is having acquisition discussions with ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company in China. It said that it hopes to finalize the deal by September 15th, but did not state that the date was provided by the President. The company also confirmed that CEO Satya Nadella has been in conversations with him.