Microsoft says it's aiming to close TikTok deal by September 15th

Microsoft added a dose of clarity to the reports of its impending TikTok purchase tonight, issuing a blog post that confirms it’s pursuing discussions with ByteDance. The company notes that CEO Satya Nadella discussed the matter with President Trump, and that it plans to solidify a deal no later than September 15th. The acquisition would mean Microsoft would own and operate TikTok in the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. The company also added that it may bring on other American investors as minority stakeholders.
“Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns,” the company wrote. “It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.”