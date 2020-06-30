TikTok owner reportedly agrees to sell US stake to avoid ban

TikTok may drop its ties to China in very short order. Reuters sources claim TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, has agreed to sell its stake in the social network’s US operations to avert a possible ban. The agreement would have Microsoft protect American user data, according to the report, but Microsoft wouldn’t necessarily own TikTok itself — it would leave the possibility of another company taking stewardship.

The company told Engadget that it didn’t comment on rumors, but that it was “confident in the long-term success of TikTok.” It pointed to a video response to talk of a ban where US General Manager Vanessa Pappas said TikTok was “not planning on going anywhere.” We’ve asked Microsoft for comment. The White house has already declined to comment on whether or not this move would prevent a ban.