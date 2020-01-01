Donald Trump claims he will ban TikTok in the US

Earlier today a report surfaced indicating the Trump administration may force TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell the app to a US company.

This evening, reporters in the White House press pool have said via Twitter, that the president told them on Air Force One that he will ban the social media app in the US, and is apparently against the possible sale to a US company like Microsoft. According to Donald Trump, he believes he has the power to do that via executive order or emergency economic powers.