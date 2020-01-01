Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Donald Trump claims he will ban TikTok in the US

He said this to reporters while aboard Air Force 1.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
6m ago
Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019.
Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Earlier today a report surfaced indicating the Trump administration may force TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell the app to a US company.

This evening, reporters in the White House press pool have said via Twitter, that the president told them on Air Force One that he will ban the social media app in the US, and is apparently against the possible sale to a US company like Microsoft. According to Donald Trump, he believes he has the power to do that via executive order or emergency economic powers.

We’ve contact TikTok for a comment, and will update this post when more information is available.

In this article: TikTok, ByteDance, Donald Trump, POTUS, executive order, breaking news, news, entertainment
