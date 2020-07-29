TikTok CEO says the app has ‘become the target’ but is ‘not the enemy'

It’s fair to say that TikTok is facing battles on several fronts, with the White House and Facebook both parking tanks on its lawn. The US is reportedly preparing to ban the Chinese-owned company as part of its broader crackdown on Chinese technology. And Facebook is launching Reels, a competitor product that will likely do for TikTok what Instagram Stories did for Snapchat. So, in the run-up to today’s Big Tech antitrust hearing, CEO Kevin Mayer has published an open letter defending TikTok to regulators.
Mayer starts by listing the obvious highlights of TikTok’s relatively short career, including its surprising entry into the social media scene. He adds that various lockdown challenges were birthed on the platform, as well as being the place that hit song Old Town Road first found an audience. Then, once the sales pitch is out of the way, the CEO can start talking about the looming political attacks in the works.