TikTok's new CEO is Disney's former streaming leader

TikTok may have a solution to keeping its momentum going: hire a leader with a knack for streaming video. Parent company ByteDance has hired Kevin Mayer, Disney’s chairman for streaming services like Disney+ and Hulu, as TikTok’s CEO. He’ll also serve as ByteDance’s COO and will be responsible for fostering the “global development” of the larger company as well as music, gaming and other fields. Mayer will step into the role on June 1st.
The New York Times noted that Mayer had been in the running to replace Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO, but wasn’t in a rush to leave despite Bob Chapek getting the nod.