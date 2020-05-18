TikTok's new CEO is Disney's former streaming leader

Mayer played a key role in Disney’s internet strategy over the years. He worked on associated sites like Go.com and ESPN.com, but most recently rose to prominence as the overseer for the Disney+ launch. The service has enjoyed early success with over 50 million subscribers in less than half a year (some of them due to a link with India’s Hotstar). And right now, it’s a lifeline — with most movie theaters closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s one of the few ways Disney has to distribute new movies to the public.

It’s not clear how the new chief executive will shape TikTok, although his experience with streaming entertainment will come in handy. He’s certainly arriving at an opportune time. Sensor Tower has determined that people downloaded TikTok 11 million times in March as lockdowns began in earnest, or nearly twice as many as in December. There’s plenty of demand — Mayer’s trick is to sustain that growth once it’s safer to venture out in public.