Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down after getting Disney+ off the ground

Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek is the new CEO.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
35m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Inductee Robert Iger, Chief Executive Officer of Disney, poses for a portrait at 25th Television Academy Hall of Fame at the Saban Media Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

After guiding Disney through the acquisition of Fox and launching its direct-to-consumer efforts that center around Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, CEO Bob Iger is stepping down from his post. "Effective immediately," former Disney Parks Chairman Bob Chapek is taking over and will report to Iger while he serves as executive chairman and leads "creative endeavors" through the end of his contract next year.

In a statement announcing the move, Iger said ""With the successful launch of Disney's direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO."

As far as Chapek's experience, he's worked there for more than two decades, and the press release notes that he spearheaded the infamous "Disney Vault" strategy for handling its iconic films as they were released for home viewing on VHS, DVD and Blu-ray.

Asked on a call with investors about the timing of the move, Iger said that it made sense to turn over day-to-day management of the company to Chapek so that he can use his remaining time to focus on creative aspects of the company. According to him, the move wasn't accelerated "for any particular reason."

Developing...

Source: Disney
In this article: Bob Chapek, Bob Iger, business, CEO, Disney, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Black Mesa,' the fan-made 'Half-Life' remake, finally has a release date

'Black Mesa,' the fan-made 'Half-Life' remake, finally has a release date

View
Samsung finally adds period tracking to its Health app

Samsung finally adds period tracking to its Health app

View
Firefox now encrypts domain name requests by default in the US

Firefox now encrypts domain name requests by default in the US

View
Qualcomm reveals a reference headset to show off its XR2 chip

Qualcomm reveals a reference headset to show off its XR2 chip

View
Samsung Galaxy S20 is the first phone certified for USB fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S20 is the first phone certified for USB fast charging

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr