Instagram is making its TikTok-like 'Reels' easier to find

Instagram is determined to make its TikTok clone, Reels, more of a force to be reckoned with. It’s moving Reels to dedicated sections both in user profiles and (for public accounts) the Explore section, giving you an easier way to find those 15-second clips. It’s also expanding beyond the original Brazil audience to include creators in France and Germany. That’s far from the ubiquity that TikTok enjoys, but it’s clear Instagram is still building out the feature.

The company didn’t tell TechCrunch when it would bring Reels to the US or other countries, but did say it expected the wider availability to help with refining the experience.