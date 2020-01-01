Instagram's TikTok competitor could launch in the U.S. very soon

Facebook could soon launch its most serious bid to challenge TikTok. The company plans to launch Reels, the TikTok-like feature that lives inside of Instagram, globally in the coming weeks, according to NBC News.

Instagram began testing the feature in Brazil last year, and has been refining the experience since. Now, NBC News reports that not only will Reels expand to users in the U.S, UK and about 50 other countries, but that it will add the feature directly to Instagram’s home screen. “Users will be able to access Reels through a new icon at the bottom of their screen in Instagram and post Reels to Instagram's main feed or Instagram Explore for public accounts,” NBC reports.