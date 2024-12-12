YouTube TV completes its heel turn with yet another price hike

Remember when YouTube TV was supposed to be a scrappy disruptor that undercut cable prices and gave cord-cutters a cheaper and often better way to watch live television? Well, that dream died a long time ago, but cable may end up being a relative bargain if things continue at this rate. YouTube TV emailed subscribers on Thursday morning, announcing yet another rate change: from $73 to $83 monthly.

The price hike is already in effect for new subscribers. Existing members will start paying the new rate during the first billing cycle on or following January 13.

YouTube launched at a mere $35 in 2017. Subsequent price increases took the price to $40 in 2018, $50 in 2019 and $65 in 2020. Just when things had stabilized for a few years, 2023 brought yet another hike to $73. (That doesn't include all the optional add-ons, like 4K Plus and sports packages.) And here we are today with $83 cable TV by another name and through another pipe.

If you're a YouTube TV subscriber facing an existential crisis now that the underdog hero you once rooted for has completed its heel turn, help is available. You can cancel your membership.

Unfortunately, alternatives are either more expensive or limited. Hulu + Live TV offers a package that costs the same $83, but at least it also gives you Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ (all with ads) for that price. Sling TV is more customizable and can be had for as little as $40 monthly, but it's broken down into color-coded channel collections seemingly organized for maximum upsell potential.