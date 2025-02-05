The Super Bowl is being broadcast with Dolby Atmos audio for the first time

Tubi isn't the only service touting its Super Bowl LIX presentation prowess ahead of Sunday's big game. If you have the right setup, the whistles, slamming helmets and quarterback play-calls in this year's matchup could sound a bit more immersive. Comcast said on Wednesday that it will not only offer Dolby Vision, as it did in 2023, for the big game. This year, the showdown between the Chiefs and Eagles will also add Dolby Atmos for the first time.

The pairing is part of Comcast's Enhanced 4K programming for X1 customers. The feature, which debuted at last year's Paris Olympics, uses Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos surround sound for "crisp quality, brighter colors and immersive audio." Enhanced 4K streams in "ultra-low latency" at higher bitrates than traditional 4K.

To get in on the jazzy presentation, you'll need to be an Xfinity X1 subscriber with a checklist of required hardware. That starts with a 4K TV, 4K HDR set-top box (Xfinity X1, XG1v4 or Xi6) and a 4K-capable HDMI cord. In addition, your TV, external speakers or soundbar will need to support Dolby Atmos for the virtual surround sound experience. X1 subscribers can also get Enhanced 4K through the Xfinity Stream app.

Fox, which has the broadcast rights to this year's Super Bowl, will also show the game for free in 4K on Tubi, which it owns. This will be the first time the streaming service has shown the big game — quite the departure from its usual fare of ad-supported Dog the Bounty Hunter and Duck Dynasty reruns.