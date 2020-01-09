Latest in Entertainment

CBS All Access comes to Xfinity X1 set-top boxes

Watch Star Trek and other exclusives without leaving your cable interface.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
23m ago
CBS All Access
While we knew it was coming, Comcast customers can stream CBS All Access through the company’s Xfinity X1 cable offering starting this week. With the rollout, Comcast becomes the first pay-TV provider to offer the ViacomCBS streaming service — which will be known as Paramont+ in the new year. The is particularly notable since Comcast owns NBCUniversal, which operates its competing Peacock streaming service.  

As in other places where it’s available, you can use CBS All Access to watch exclusives like Star Trek: Picard and Texas 6, as well as a back catalog of more than 20,000 episodes and movies from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures. Of course, CBS All Access isn’t the only streaming service you can use through Xfinity. Comcast also offers Netflix, YouTube, Spotify and Prime Video directly to its customers. But according to Rebecca Heap, Comcast Cable’s senior vice president of video and entertainment, there’s more to come. “We’ll continue to bring the best in entertainment to X1 and Flex, making it easier for our customers to find and discover all their favorite shows, music, and sports,” she said. 

You launch CBS All Access by speaking the name of the app into your Xfinity Voice Remote. If you want to watch a specific show or movie from the platform’s library, you can also simply for the name of the title and go from there. 

