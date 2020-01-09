CBS All Access is coming to Xfinity X1 and Flex set-top boxes

If you're an Xfinity subscriber, you'll soon have another way to watch Star Trek: Picard when it premiers later this month. Comcast says it's adding CBS All Access to its Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex boxes later this year. The telecom and ViacomCBS announced the move as part of a renewed content carriage agreement that allows Comcast to continue transmitting 23 CBS-owned stations in 15 markets across the US.
With the agreement, Comcast says it will become the first cable or satellite television provider in the US to offer a CBS All Access app. As with a lot of the other streaming services that are available through Xfinity X1 and Flex, you'll need to subscribe to CBS All Access to watch the content it offers on your Comcast box. The good news is that there's no longer a $5 per month fee to use Flex.