Daredevil's new trailer is heavy on violence and nostalgia
The show (finally) premieres on March 4.
It's been a long wait, but Daredevil: Born Again . The streamer just dropped another trailer , much of it proving that the pseudo-sequel series will stay true to its violent roots.
The trailer's anchored around Matt Murdock sitting at a diner with arch-nemesis Wilson Fisk, calling to mind that famous scene in Heat between Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. The relationship between these two was one of the main reasons that the Netflix series worked so well, and the actors still have plenty of chemistry.
The footage is also ultra-violent, which should please fans of the original show. The bone-crunching looks to be extra, uh, visceral. Eagle-eyed viewers will also spot a bearded and disoriented Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, likely on his way to mow down 400 gangsters.
Daredevil's best buds Karen and Foggy are in the footage, but briefly and without any speaking lines. We know they were only recently added to the show after a complete retool, which leaves me wondering how much we'll see of the pair.
Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Ayelet Zurer and Wilson Bethel, among others. It's been over six years of the Netflix show premiered, so we are more than ready to go back to Hell's Kitchen. As previously mentioned, this show . Disney+ actually filmed a large portion of the season .