Netflix’s Emilia Pérez breaks new ground with its Oscar nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced this year's Oscar nominees and Netflix's Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13. The musical crime drama has broken the record for the most nods for non-English language film, overtaking Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Roma (Netflix's first-ever best picture nominee ), which each had 10.

Emilia Pérez scored nominations in the categories of best picture, international feature, supporting actress, cinematography, directing, editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song (with two in that category), sound, adapted screenplay and best actress. That last one has extra significance as Karla Sofía Gascón is the first openly trans performer to earn an acting nomination. Although Elliot Page received a nomination for Juno in 2008, that was long before the actor transitioned. (Curiously, I Saw The TV Glow, which has been praised for its abstruse portrayal of trans experiences, is nowhere to be found among this year's nominees.)

Netflix had the most nominations of any distributor for the second year in a row . An animated feature film nod for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl , documentary short The Only Girl in the Orchestra and original song nominee Diane Warren (for "The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight) took Netflix's tally to 16. Perhaps Warren will finally win an Oscar this year at her 16th time of asking.

Mubi, another streaming company, has six nominations this year, including five for the body horror film The Substance. Meanwhile, Disney+ scored one for Elton John and Brandi Carlile's song "Never Too Late" from the documentary Elton John: Never Too Late.