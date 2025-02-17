Sonic the Hedgehog 3 zooms onto Paramount+ on February 18

Sonic the Hedgehog shows no sign of slowing down — so to speak. The blue blur's third movie was a hit at the box office, and it's coming to Paramount+ sooner than you might have expected. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will land on the streaming service in the US and Canada on February 18 i.e. tomorrow.

The film zoomed into theaters in December and vacuumed up cash faster than Sonic loses his rings when he runs into spikes. To date, it has pulled in over $478 million, making it the second highest-grossing video game film behind one that stars one of Sonic's oldest rivals. The Super Mario Bros. Movie raked in $1.36 billion.