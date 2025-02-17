Sonic the Hedgehog 3 zooms onto Paramount+ on February 18
Hey, that's tomorrow!
Sonic the Hedgehog shows no sign of slowing down — so to speak. The blue blur's third movie was a hit at the box office, and it's sooner than you might have expected. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will land on the streaming service in the US and Canada on February 18 i.e. tomorrow.
The film zoomed into theaters and vacuumed up cash faster than Sonic loses his rings when he runs into spikes. To date, it has pulled in over $478 million, making it the second highest-grossing video game film behind one that stars one of Sonic's oldest rivals. raked in $1.36 billion.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 picks up soon after the events of the . It sees Sonic and the gang taking on a new opponent, a powerful hedgehog named Shadow (). It's safe to say that Sonic et al probably make it through that encounter given that a fourth movie in the series is on the way. Sonic The Hedgehog 4 is scheduled to on March 19, 2027.