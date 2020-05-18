Epic Games Store's self-serve refunds get your money back without the wait

Epic Games is still busy adding helpful (and occasionally overdue) features to its online store. The gaming giant recently introduced self-serve refunds that save the hassle of waiting for your request to be processed. You’ll still have to request a refund within two weeks, and can’t have played more than two hours (or received a ban during those two hours), but you should get your money back quickly.
The update comes right as shoppers have noticed that Epic is automatically issuing partial refunds if a game goes on sale shortly after you buy it. You won’t have to worry quite so much about overpaying for a title.