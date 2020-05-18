Epic Games Store's self-serve refunds get your money back without the wait

There are some changes that may affect you even if you’re not experiencing buyer’s remorse. The Epic Games Launcher has been changed to warn you if you’re launching a game you don’t own, although it will store your owned titles in memory so that you’re not locked out of a game when you’re offline. You can limit bandwidth for game updates if it tends to choke your connection. And you can now buy Epic Games Store titles from third-party stores like Fanatical, Genba Digital and Green Man Gaming just by linking your Epic account, rather than a key. That’s partly to discourage key resales, but it also saves you time when you just want to start playing.

There are still useful features in the pipeline, including a mod marketplace and an achievement system. These additions probably won’t change your mind about Epic’s shop. They might, however, add some reassurances if you’re willing to try Epic’s game portal.