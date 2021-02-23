Epic Games is sending players V-Bucks to settle 'Fortnite' loot box class action lawsuit

Fortnite: Save the World players who purchased random loot boxes when they were available can expect to see 1,000 V-Bucks added to their account in the coming days. The move is part of Epic Games' efforts to settle a class action lawsuit filed against it over loot boxes, as approved by the Superior Court of North Carolina. Epic used to sell the blind item boxes for Save the World (and for Rocket League) until early 2019 when it decided to replace V-Buck Llamas with X-Ray Llamas, which allow players to see what they'll get before purchasing a box.

Although the settlement is supposed to be for US players only, Epic says it will "make this benefit available to players globally." They won't even need to do anything like a file a claim to get the in-game money. As The Verge notes, claimants typically have to file one to receive benefits from a settlement. When asked about it, Jeffrey Jacobson, a partner at the law firm representing Epic, told the publication: "First, it’s the right thing to do and we feel strongly about random item loot boxes. And two, we feel good about the settlement. We hope our players agree with us."

In addition, Epic Games has set aside $26.5 million in cash "to resolve claims arising from players’ purchases" of the in-game items. It could be used to pay for lawyers' fees or to pay players who were subject to legal harm, including minors who purchased items with their own money with or without parental consent. Affected minors can file a claim for up to $50 or 13,500 V-Bucks through the official settlement website. These terms of settlement also apply to Rocket League players who purchased randomized loot boxes for the game. That means they're getting 1,000 Rocket League Credits and can file a claim for more, as well.