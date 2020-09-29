Researchers say they can predict epileptic seizures an hour in advance

Researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel have developed a wearable electroencephalogram (EEG) device they claim can predict epileptic seizures up to an hour before the onset. Epiness uses machine learning algorithms to analyze brain activity and detect potential seizures, and it can send a warning to a connected smartphone.
Other devices on the market can detect seizures in real-time, but can’t give advance warnings. However, researchers from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette last year unveiled an AI prediction model of their own. That was said to offer a similar level of prediction accuracy to Epiness, and it can also alert patients up to an hour in advance of a seizure taking hold.