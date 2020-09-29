Researchers say they can predict epileptic seizures an hour in advance

Sufficient warnings could afford patients time to prepare for the onset of a seizure by taking medication. Those who don’t respond well enough to anti-epileptic drugs would also have the chance to minimize the risk of seizure-related injuries.

Epiness, according to the BGU researchers, minimizes the number of EEG electrodes that a wearer would need to use. They developed and tested algorithms using EEG data from epilepsy patients who were monitored for several days before surgery. The algorithm with the best prediction performance was 97 percent accurate, and it kept almost the same level of performance (95 percent) with fewer electrodes.

It’ll probably be some time yet before the device is available to epilepsy patients. A new startup called NeuroHelp has licensed the Epiness tech for further development and commercialization. Clinical trials for a prototype are scheduled for later this year.