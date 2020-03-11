Premier League football stars face off in a weeklong virtual tournament

With both traditional and esports adjusting their schedules due to COVID-19, England’s Premier League announced a new, hybrid tournament, the ePremiere League Invitational, in which football stars and celebrity fans will test their esports abilities in a five-day, 20-team, single-elimination tournament. The winner will take home the ePremier League Invitational champion title, and all proceeds will go to the #PlayersTogether fund, supporting the National Health Service.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold will face off with musician and lifelong Manchester United fan Tom Grennan, who will represent the Red Devils. The league’s “trickiest wingers” Raheem Sterling and Wilfried Zaha will go head-to-head, and Tottenham Hotspur’s midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been matched with Christian Atsu, playing for Hotspur’s old club, Newcastle United.