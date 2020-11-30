The ExoMy is a programmable $600 Mars rover you can build yourself

From Sojourner to the much bigger Curiosity, robotic rovers tend to come in all shapes and sizes. But few will go down as adorable as the European Space Agency’s new ExoMy rover. Better yet, this one you can make yourself with the help of a 3D printer.

ExoMy is a 42cm (about 16-inch) replica of the ESA’s Rosalind Franklin rover, which after missing its 2020 launch window, is now slated to make its way to the red planet in 2022. It comes with its bigger sister’s “triple-bogie” suspension system and you can customize the face portion, which holds the rover’s camera, with different hats — if the default option isn’t cute enough.