NASA and ESA share the closest images ever taken of the Sun

Today, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) shared the closest pictures ever taken of the Sun. These are the first images taken by the agencies’ Solar Orbiter, which launched in February. The pictures demonstrate the spacecraft’s potential, and they reveal solar features never observed in such detail.
The Solar Orbiter completed its first close solar pass in mid-June and traveled within 48 million miles of the Sun. Images sent back from the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) show what scientists are calling “campfires.” They may be mini-explosions, or nanoflares millions of times smaller than solar flares, that help heat the Sun’s outer atmosphere. As the Solar Orbiter continues its mission, NASA and ESA plan to use the spacecraft’s Spectral Imaging of the Coronal Environment (SPICE) instrument to collect more data.